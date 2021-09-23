Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwan Landrum, 39, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher David Arnold, 26, 700 block of West Boulevard Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Lee Earnheart, 33, 300 block of North Philips Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 9:07 p.m., deputies arrested John Shelton, 34, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1400 block of West 300 North, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor; public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor; and failure of an occupant of a motor vehicle to render aid, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Inez Black, 41, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested James W. Hawkins, 27, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 57, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Williams, 27, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in Indianapolis, on a warrant for attempted murder.
Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Dillman, 48, 800 block of East Gano Street, in the 2300 block of North Delphos Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., officers arrested Christine Shane, 45, 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Court, in the 3900 block of South Dixon Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Kathy Hume, 38, 2000 block of Mark Court, in the 3900 block of South Dixon Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Makayla Sliter, 20, Greentown, in the area of North Washington Street, on a Miami County warrant.
Thursday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Sliter, 29, Greentown, in the area of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Kail, 50, 1300 block of North Locke Street, in the area of U.S. 31 and Exit 166, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Kennedy, 23, 1000 block of East Elm Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Michael Klemme, 27, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:26 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Covey, 41, Russiaville, in the area of Sycamore Street and Berkley Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
