Arrests
Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Roper, 35, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of East Firmin and Locke streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:01 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Long, 38, 100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Robinson Betancort, 42, 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Jesus Cruz, 61, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of South Calumet Street and East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for driving while suspended with prior suspensions.
Thursday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Makayla Mason, 20, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Krieg, 39, Bunker Hill, on a Howard County warrant.
Wednesday, 7:57 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Moore, 51, 100 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of theft.
Wednesday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Charles Childs, 53, 500 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and leaving the scene.
Tipton County Arrests
Wednesday, 3:07 p.m., deputies arrested Judith L. Pratt, 35, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
