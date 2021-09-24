Arrests
Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Trenton Teon Jones, 29, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:06 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse James Reason, 38, 500 block of Salem Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Tyras Flowers-Pigg, 25, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a warrant for domestic battery with bodily injury on a pregnant woman, a warrant for violation of pre-trial release and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy J. Biehle, 34, 800 block of East Buckley Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:51 p.m., deputies arrested Scott R. Youngblood, 33, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the HCC, on a Wells County hold.
Thursday, 4:32 p.m., officers arrested Natalie Alcorn, 38, New Palestine, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested James Thompson, 33, 1200 block of East Foster Street, in the area of Washington and Gerhart streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Austin Duchateau, 23, Greentown, in the 1400 block of East 400 South, on charges of possession of marijuana, public intoxication by alcohol and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Illa Isenor, 42, 1100 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Dominica Carter, 34, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Earnest Battle, 46, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Sherman Jackson, 18, unknown address, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Audrey N. Reed, 18, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
