Arrests
Wednesday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Keighan Hayes, 25, 600 block of Bluegrass Trail, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more.
Wednesday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Velda Loraine Winn, 49, 1000 block of Locke Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:12 p.m., deputies arrested William Harvey Epperly, 63, 1200 block of South Delphos Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kira Faulkner, 38, 2500 block of South 700 West, at the same location, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Thursday, 11:37 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Bitner Sr., 46, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the area of Markland Avenue and Cooper Street, on a Miami County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Trevor Brieger, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the area of Indiana 931 and East Alto Road, on a warrant for domestic battery and charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, resisting, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, unlawful use of 911, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:46 p.m., officers arrested Derek McElroy, 35, 1000 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Breigenzer, 40, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 5200 block of Algonquin Trail, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Samantha Buchanan, 26, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Heather VanMeter, 41, 600 block of West North Street, in the 600 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:32 a.m., officers arrested James White Jr., 33, 700 block of Westminster Lane, in the 5600 block of Treaty Lane, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Devon Boggs, 26, 60 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
