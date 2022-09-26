Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:12 a.m., deputies arrested Tana L. Wilder, 25, homeless, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 11:48 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Shane Laird, 45, 1700 block of Tall Oaks Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 11:53 a.m., deputies arrested Jaylen Price Tunnell, 25, Elwood, at the HCJ, on a warrant for strangulation, a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thursday, 1:28 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 58, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the same location, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:31 p.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Ann Luer, 38, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Krystina Marie Kirby, 37, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:55 p.m., deputies arrested David Paul Busch, 49, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the 300 block of North Berkley Road, on a warrant for escape, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for false informing and a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Thursday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Jordan Scott, 37, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lawrence Sense, 36, 1900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of East Dixon Street, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Betty Collins, 36, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Tamie Stoops, 60, 2300 block of Delon Avenue, in the area of McCann and Havens streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Timasha Hall, 23, 600 block of Bradford Street, at an unknown location, on charges of providing a false identity statement and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:46 a.m., officers arrested William Middleton, 51, 500 block of North 329 West, in the 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested Kodie Ward, 38, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for assisting a criminal.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Wright, 37, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 900 block of East Firmin Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Randy Warner, 27, 500 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Philips and Maple streets, on a warrant for counterfeiting.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Donte Smoot Jr., 22, 1300 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested Alex Guy, 27, 4300 block of South 00 East West, in the area of Dixon Road and Jefferson Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Robert Patton, 40, unknown address, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Donald Helton Jr., 63, 500 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of State and Ohio streets, on charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Hill, 43, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:07 a.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Neal, 33, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 300 block of South Main Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Steven McCauley, 31, 1900 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:29 a.m., officers arrested Tiana Bennett, 31, 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive, in the 4200 block of South Park Road, on charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:19 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy Coates, 61, 1000 block of Waubesa Court, in the area of Plate and State streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:36 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Stipes, 33, 2400 block of Baxter Road, in the 3800 block of Alameda Drive, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Warrick, 39, 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 900 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Sanders, 52, 1000 block of North Purdum Street, in the 900 block of East Monroe Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:56 a.m., officers arrested Veronica Williams, 42, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
