Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:07 a.m., deputies arrested Larrell Joseph Alexander, 36, 1400 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Hamilton County hold.
Thursday, 12:33 p.m., deputies arrested John Gabriel Rogers, 37, homeless, in the 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Thursday, 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Xavier T. Weathers, 24, 1100 block of North Korby Street, at the same location, on two warrants for child molesting.
Thursday, 5:37 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy T. Rallings, 46, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for strangulation.
Thursday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jill Marie Davis, 37, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Reed Road and Savoy Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:02 p.m., deputies arrested Katelyn N. Simpson, 28, 300 block of West Barkdol Street, in the 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, on a Blackford County hold.
Friday, 12:34 p.m., officers arrested Chrystalyn Myers, 36, unknown address, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of kidnapping, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:35 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Culbertson, 53, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:41 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Clifford Wood, 26, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:46 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob R. Rojas, 28, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for forgery and a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Friday, 12:54 p.m., deputies arrested Brittney L. Malott, 29, Sharpsville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:58 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha White, 34, 1000 block of East Laguna Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:33 p.m., deputies arrested Clifford Elbert Roseberry, 56, 2000 block of North Bell Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Lamar Greer, 21, Louisville, in the area of Superior and Waugh streets, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Frederick Czerwin Jr., 32, Wabash, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:57 p.m., deputies arrested Robinson Carlos Benancort, 43, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for harassment.
Friday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Edward Guffey, 37, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 24, 600 block of South Reed Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for false informing.
Friday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Mario J. Liali, 33, unknown address, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:01 p.m., officers arrested Char-Michael Williams Jr., 26, homeless, in the area of Jackson Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Saturday, 12:12 a.m., officers arrested Ijhania Hubbard, 24, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Morgan Street and Touby Pike, on two charges of operating while intoxicated and one charge of possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Katherine Boyer, 34, Fishers, in the area of Boulevard and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:39 a.m., officers arrested Jason Roberts, 26, Chicago, in the 700 block of North Delphos Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:53 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Capers, 31, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Delphos and Hoffer streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Laurie Marie Smith, 40, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Mandy Johnson, 31, Greentown, in the 1900 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 39, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 6:42 p.m., deputies arrested Tate Michael Andrews, 27, 400 block of Conradt Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial conference.
Saturday, 9:05 p.m., deputies arrested Sunya T. Rich, 32, 5100 block of Ojibway Drive, at the same location, on two warrants for fraud and a warrant for corrupt business influence.
Sunday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Shane Borneman, 49, Indianapolis, in the 600 block of East North Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and being a habitual traffic violator for life, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:20 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Michael Clarkston, 33, 900 block of South Locke Street, in the 1600 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michelle Nicholson, 35, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:51 p.m., deputies arrested Dillon Brock McCool, 31, 800 block of West State Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Fonston Hizer, 48, 1300 block of Delphos Street, in the area of North and Locke streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Denton Brandenburg, 28, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the 3800 block of Sugar Lane, on charges of possession of a precursor, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery with injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Ditmore, 46, 1900 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on a charge of hip/skip, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Steps, 34, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:56 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Woodard, 37, 5400 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Indiana 931 and Boulevard Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Thursday, 5:43 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Rasor, 19, 700 block of East Lovers Lane Road, Peru, on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Scheffer, 44, Nappanee, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Vinopal, 33, 2100 block of East 400 South, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Cory Smith, 30, Galveston, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Sydney Click, 25, 1500 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested David Jones, 37, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Blake VanDalsen, 34, Roann, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Vinopal, unknown age, 2100 block of East 400 South, Peru, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 3:42 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Eudy, 29, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 9:34 a.m., deputies arrested Jayden Pittman, 23, Shelbyville, on a court order.
Friday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested James Voreis, 34, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Victoria Roberts, 29, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Duncan, 52, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Peru, on charges of obstruction, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Dillingham, 32, 600 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:54 p.m., deputies arrested Eldon Howe-Anderson, 33, Fort Wayne, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Paige Carlson, 24, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operator never licensed.
Sunday, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Thomas, 26, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Sunday, 8:19 a.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Musselman, 19, Denver, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal consumption of alcohol.
Sunday, 12:50 p.m., officers arrested Earl Wilder, 53, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County Arrests
Friday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Brazion J. Nieto, 22, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Travis L. Fate, 35, Poneto, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested David E. Boyd, 52, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 10:12 p.m., officers arrested Sonya M. Anderson, 59, Rockport, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., deputies arrested Todd M. Gill, 59, Alexandria, on a warrant for failure to appear.
