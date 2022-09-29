Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Shane Hamrick, 51, 1700 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested George Mark Carter, 68, 2400 block of Tam-O-Shanter Road, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Deangelo White, 26, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Jefferson and Delphos streets, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of theft with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; false informing, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Walton, 45, Logansport, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a Miami County hold.
Tuesday, 10:58 a.m., deputies arrested Albert Gayden, 61, 1100 block of West Elm Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Scott Galvin, 40, 2000 block of East Wabash Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Mary E. Majors, 41, Evansville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 6:23 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Allen Toole, 28, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Darrin Vanmeter, 52, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 6:29 p.m., deputies arrested Ross Allen Winegardner, 32, 900 block of East Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:32 p.m., deputies arrested Russell L. Fouch, 56, 2500 block of South 600 East, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:34 p.m., deputies arrested Tawon Linell Wright, 39, 900 block of East Dixon Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda Kay Ballard, 62, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Sheila S. Browning, 52, 1200 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested Keesha M. Pigg, 26, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Russell, 50, 2800 block of South Reed Road, in the area of Union and Taylor streets, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Michelle Hornbrook, 33, 2900 block of South Albright Road, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested John Leviner, 40, 2800 block of South Reed Road, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:53 a.m., deputies arrested Connie Sue Irwin, 55, 60 block of East 750 West, in Russiaville, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Charissa Raynola Williams, 49, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 2:27 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Herman Anderson, 77, homeless, in the 100 block of East Mulberry Street, on a Carroll County hold.
Wednesday, 2:39 p.m., officers arrested Kalie Reed, 21, 1400 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1300 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Barbery, 38, 1300 block of East Taylot Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Lambert, 60, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested Christina Smith, 47, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Tate Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Rodney Butler, 56, 2500 block of Bradford Avenue, in the area of Wabash Avenue and Holly Lane, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Thursday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Rachel Hitchens, 42, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the 1000 block of North Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Keith Hall, 24, 1400 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
Thursday, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested Michael Sharabaika, 37, unknown address, in the area of Monroe and Main streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9:46 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Walton, 45, 100 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Hoover, 31, Bunker Hill, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 11:43 a.m., deputies arrested Jayla Keys, 26, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Janet Lowe, 44, 5400 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 1:11 a.m., officers arrested Ashly Burnett, 31, Jonesboro, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
