Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Eric Delon, 48, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 5:42 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Ann Beckley, 39, 1200 block of East Barkdol Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:46 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Brodhead, 29, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Shauna Kathleen Connolly, 40, 2000 block of Creekstone Drive, in the area of Markland and Purdum streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:38 a.m., deputies arrested Scott D. Shallenberger, 45, 4000 block of Pleasant Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Ann Beatty, 31, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke and violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 12:53 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie L. Glunt, 52, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator.
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Austi M. Bolton, 27, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:12 p.m., deputies arrested Lynn Nicole Anderson, 39, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:54 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Edward Jones, 51, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:01 p.m., deputies arrested Damien Michael Shutt, 21, 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:04 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Lane Nix, 28, 1500 block of South Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Earnheart, 32, 700 block of South Purdum Street, in the 300 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:53 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Gibson, 33, 1200 block of North Webster Street, in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., officers arrested Charles Dunmore, 56, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., officers arrested James Lowe, 33, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Howard, 41, 600 block of Bradford Drive, in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of battery causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Antoinette Washington, 50, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Michael Kennedy, 56, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested James McGee, 53, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the area of Locke and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Earnest Battle, 45, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of U.S. 31 and Indiana 24, on a Rush County warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Belinda Mahomes, 30, 400 block of Amberwood Drive, in the area of U.S. 31 and Indiana 24, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
