Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Scott A. Callis, 57, Greentown, in the area of 00 North South and U.S. 31 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:34 a.m., deputies arrested Shantel Marie Droll, 27, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Michael Bryant, 56, 6300 block of West 00 North South, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Robert J. Gonzales, 66, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Carroll County hold and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael E. Adams, 65, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 41, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsay D. Stewart, 36, Mishawaka, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., officers arrested Alicia Wheeler, 52, homeless, in the 100 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Hoshea Blackamore Jr., 27, 1800 block of North Philips Street, in the area of West Taylor and North Buckeye streets, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Madison Berry, 22, Logansport, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Amanda McCombs, 41, 800 block of Buckskin Drive, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:08 p.m., deputies arrested Neil P. Haaning, 30, Muncie, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
