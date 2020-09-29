Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:19 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Yvonne Ayres, 40, 800 block of Miami Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Friday, 4:32 a.m., officers arrested James White Jr., 33, 700 block of Westminster Lane, in the 5600 block of Treaty Lane, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:18 a.m., deputies arrested Makayla L. Mason, 20, 1700 block of North Jay Street, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:28 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary T. Robinson, 21, Greentown, in Greentown, on a hold for Grant County and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 11:52 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Phillips, 32, Shelbyville, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 12:36 p.m., deputies arrested Corey M. Robinson, 19, Greentown, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip E. Silvers, 31, 1200 block of Gleneagles Drive, at the same location, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Izjohn S. Trice, 24, 1000 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Good Jr., 37, Logansport, in the area of East Southway Boulevard and South Goyer Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Leigh Black, 32, 2200 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Eugene Krieg, 39, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Antwon DePriest, 38, 1100 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Dewayne Orlando Levine, 53, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Chynna McDonald, 26, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 500 block of South Main Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:22 p.m., officers arrested Stacie Landes, 47, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 800 block of South Purdum Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Connolly, 38, unknown address, in the area of North Morrison and West North streets, on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Chandler, 28, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Melvin Ulloa, 39, 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1100 block of South Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Roger Gilvin Jr., 51, 600 block of Holly Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Karen Yarnevic, 67, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Saturday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Barbara Edwards, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:22 p.m., officers arrested Richard Guge, 33, 400 block of North Market Street, in the 1000 block of South McCann Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Jessica McElravy, 42, Anderson, in the 1200 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Ramsey, 29, 400 block of North Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, false reporting, a misdemeanor, providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Darlene Miniear, 31, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Hayes, 40, homeless, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Terell Barber, 25, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 1100 block of Plate Street, on a charge of simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Williams Sr., 52, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:49 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Bray Jr., 34, 2400 block of North Washington Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Brenden Rostron, 41, 2700 block of Bridgestone Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 5:49 p.m., officers arrested Nickalus Snay, 25, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Richardson, 54, 1900 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Bitzell, 31, Greentown, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 7:41 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Smith, 24, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:17 p.m., officers arrested Richard Malone, 33, Gulfport, Mississippi, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Monday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Ramsey, 29, 400 block of North Walnut Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Maxwell Wolner, 35, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 500 block of Elk Drive, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Emily Canady, 36, 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Acord, 29, Cutler, in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Bernard Grayer Jr., 27, 1700 block of Berkley Square, in the 1900 block of East Markland, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of theft and false reporting, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Mario Long, 47, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for felony arrest, as well as charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Moore, 34, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Williams, 35, 900 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Groleau, 22, 1300 block of North Market Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Spraker Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., officers arrested Blake Groleau, 19, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Spraker Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 4:43 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Bitner, 46, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Therese Quin, 59, 2100 block of North Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Shane Tucker, 30, Elkhart, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Destiny Hann, 28, 10 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance.
Monday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested John Pernell, 41, Churubusco, on a Whitley County warrant and charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested Danella R. Rousculp, 39, South Bend, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, failure to stop after an accident, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 12:24 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus D. J. Stone, 20, Elwood, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 1:56 a.m., deputies arrested Julian T. Duke, 35, Noblesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, reckless driving at an unreasonable speed and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 1:04 a.m., deputies arrested Miguel S. Gomez, 52, Windfall, on charges of possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Luke E. Allee, 23, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
