Arrests
Tuesday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Markiss Latonio Young, 31, homeless, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Miami County hold.
Tuesday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Caleb Benham, 31, 4100 block of Toni Court, in the 2300 block of South Park Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Alan Vance, 28, 100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1500 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Marie Slone, 31, Holiday, Florida, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Darrell Tobin, 19, Greentown, in the area of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Blackwell, 28, Gary, in the area of Apperson Way and Madison Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Riggins, 29, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas A. Steele, 26, Noblesville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Chinwendu R. Aluwa, 35, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and resisting law enforcement.
