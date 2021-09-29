Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 2:04 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan William Cahill, 37, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue and King Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:31 a.m., deputies arrested Derek A. Elliott, 26, homeless, in the 1100 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested William L. Middleton, 50, 500 block of North 329 West, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Cass County hold.
Monday, 11:57 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas J. Evans, 38, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:48 p.m., deputies arrested De’mon Jam’au Davis, 18, 900 block of Waterfront Drive, in the 3700 block of East 300 South, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:03 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Hatt, 31, 1800 block of East Firmin Street, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for auto theft.
Monday, 7:19 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Alan Porter, 58, Terre Haute, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:42 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Duane Clark, 61, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Rene Bradley, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Monroe and Webster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:16 a.m., officers arrested Aireon R. Hardiman, 23, 1200 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 10:37 a.m., officers arrested Arion Dashawn Hardiman, 23, 1200 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:11 a.m., deputies arrested Ben W. Thornhill, 38, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
