Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Gibson, 35, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 4 p.m., officers arrested James Pruitt, 55, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Omar Canche, 48, 600 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Jabbar Nolan, 38, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Sycamore and Webster streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested Brandy Barton, 37, 2000 block of West Matador Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Wilson, 32, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Zettee, 31, Huntington, on a warrant for child molesting, a warrant for performance harmful to minors and a warrant for performance before a minor that is harmful to minors.
Wednesday, 7:12 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Robinette, 41, New Albany, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested Blake VanDelsen, 35, Roann, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Crystal McIntosh, 38, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of battery.
Thursday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Roberts, 38, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of battery.
Thursday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Ramsey, 30, Amboy, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 5:37 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Campbell, 42, 300 block of Euclid Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.
Thursday, 5:37 a.m., officers arrested Breanna Waid, 26, 300 block of Euclid Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, pointing a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Thursday, 9 a.m., officers arrested Romae Shrum, 22, 45000 block of Little Rock Court, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 10:50 a.m., officers arrested Travis Gosnell, 36, 700 block of East 300 North, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle Gilland, 22, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Neal Birner, 59, 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 6:24 p.m., officers arrested Dacia Brown, 28, 100 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Gillespie, 32, 10 block of McKinstry Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey L. Wilson, 54, Noblesville, on charges of residential entry, domestic battery and conversion.
