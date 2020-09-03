Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Makenzie Nicole Stepler, 30, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Madison Dotson, 44, Indianapolis, in the 700 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested James Michael Charles, 28, 300 block of North Lindsey Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for contempt.
Monday, 3:04 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah K. Snapp, 29, 1800 block of Cricket Hill Drive, at the same location, on possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:04 p.m., deputies arrested Constance Renae Marner, 29, 1800 block of Cricket Hill Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ray Beets, 34, 3600 block of Albright Road, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Shane Richardson, 30, 600 block of Rainbow Court, in the 600 block of West Rainbow Circle, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Traevon Johnson, 29, Indianapolis, in the area of Madison and Webster streets, on a warrant for driving while suspended with prior suspensions.
Wednesday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested William Shuck, 33, unknown address, in the 1000 block of East Havens Street, on charges of false reporting and unlawful use of 911 service, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Akers, 50, Idaville, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Abbigail Abston, 19, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Walnut Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Jerritt Johnson, 36, Detroit, Michigan, in the area of Walnut Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:01 a.m., officers arrested Kaleb S. Cox, 24, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy C. Spencer, 54, Elwood, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Jodi A. Meadows, 50, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
