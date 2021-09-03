Arrests
Thursday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Todd Evan Langley, 44, 1600 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:16 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas Raymond Bartel, 48, unknown address, in the 800 block of North 500 East, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Jose L. Mendez, 44, Marion, in the 1400 block of East 00 North South, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Theo Monroe Thomas, 35, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 600 block of East Walnut Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Lee White, 25, unknown address, in Miami County, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 5:53 p.m., deputies arrested James E. Gunter, 28, unknown address, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a warrant for domestic violence and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Byers, 42, 1300 block of Schuler Street, in the area of North Waugh and East Lordeman streets, on charges of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Howe Johnson, 35, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 21, 1000 block of South Delphos Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 41, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jerome Lynn McCaskill, 50, 1300 block of South LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Michael Valdez, 31, 5400 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of battery, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:25 p.m. officers arrested Curtis Varelli, 19, 2000 block of Matador Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation, a warrant for criminal mischief and a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Cody Saylor, 28, Denver, on charges of possession of a syringe and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Parker, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., officers arrested Ethan Hunter, 29, Logansport, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Harman, 46, Logansport, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
Thursday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Heidi Anderson, 44, Logansport, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Patric McCune, 48, Goshen, on a warrant for failure to appear.
