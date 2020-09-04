Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:56 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Ryan Paul, 38, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on four warrants for violation of work release.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested David Max Dillman, 42, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 2:43 p.m., deputies arrested Sean Ericmarcantal Barker, 31, Frankfort, in the 1500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a hold for Clinton County and a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Thomas Shutt, 26, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:48 p.m., officers arrested Michael Morgan, 44, 3500 block of Melody Court, at the same location, on a Hamilton County warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 2:05 p.m., officers arrested Cameron Taylor, 20, 3400 block of West 80 North, in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Kirstin Pounds, 35, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Jason Schmitt, 41, 2300 block of Hillis Court, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Jeammie Hankins, 50, 1100 block of West Madison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Ewing Jr., 38, 5200 block of Algonquin Trail, in the 1100 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Devon Seals, 18, 2500 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on charges of theft and being a minor in possession of alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Lorey Anderson, 56, 700 block of West Foster Street, in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Eric Franklin, 43, 700 block of South Main Street, in the area of Monroe and Market streets, on a warrant for trespass and theft.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Brooks, 33, Tipton, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on a Miami County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Spohn, 38, 100 block of Warren Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Darrin Cooper, 50, 600 block of Eqypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 9:20 p.m., deputies arrested Luis Trevino, 39, Converse, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested Trace Wilken, 20, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:20 a.m., Jerry Hitlaw, 67, 100 block of Grant Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Darlene Harder, 67, 600 block of North Jefferson Street, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Rebecca Williams, 20, 400 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 9:41 p.m., deputies arrested Ryley Williams, 31, Rochester, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Patrick P. N. Kariuki, 46, Tipton, on charges of criminal trespass and obstruction of justice.
