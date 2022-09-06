Howard County Arrests
Friday, 3:04 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Levingston III, 22, 800 block of East Tate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Trista Jackson, 37, 2800 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Reed Road and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Reed Stoeckley, 53, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery committed in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Jon Morrow, 57, 400 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 700 block of South Bell Street, on a Carroll County warrant.
Saturday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Darryl Hicks, 50, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1100 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:26 a.m., officers arrested John Silas III, 33, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony; domestic battery committed in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Natasha Gibbs, 26, 900 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, on a Wabash County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Michael Mott, 55, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the area of Plate and State streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:07 p.m., officers arrested Denah Oakes, 35, 700 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Cooper Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:57 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Anderson, 30, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, in the area of Brandon Street and Park Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Downs, 44, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Guadalupe Ramirez, 34, unknown address, in the area of Markland Avenue and Webster Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:36 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 55, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:14 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Evans, 39, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:24 p.m., officers arrested Jensyn Mickle, 23, 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 400 block of West 300 North, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Justin Woodward, 42, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 1700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested Caytlyn Baugher, 22, 500 block of West Jackson Street, in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:03 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Wright, 34, Key West, Florida, in the area of Crystal Street and Vaile Avenue, on four warrants for failure to appear, two warrants for petition to revoke and a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Breed, 42, 1700 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested Larry Wilson, 65, 1300 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Jay and Foster streets, on charges of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Marquis Hollingsworth, 41, Tipton, in the area of Purdum and Foster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:14 a.m., officers arrested Jason Wells, 48, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:17 a.m., officers arrested Amber Wells, 44, 1800 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of 17th and Virginia streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
