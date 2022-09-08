Arrests
Friday, 2:42 a.m., deputies arrested Cameron Tyler Holloway, 29, 1800 block of Valley View Drive, in the area of Dixon Road and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:05 a.m., deputies arrested Ronnie M. Catron, 45, 2600 block of South Park Road, in Russiaville, on a charge of domestic battery committed in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Bradley Brandt, 26, 600 block of East Cassville Road, in the area of Alto and Reed roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Rian J. Davenport, 28, Converse, in the area of Washington and Broadway streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., deputies arrested Trent Teon Jones, 30, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Casey William Thompson, 32, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:12 a.m., deputies arrested Tisha Marie Walker, 40, 3200 block of East 100 North, in the area of 300 East and 100 North, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:54 p.m., deputies arrested Darcie M. Phillips, 33, 400 block of West 300 North, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Shamar Tye Smiley, 29, 1000 block of East Havens Street, in the 8900 block of West 100 North, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:21 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Ann Beckley, 41, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for probation violation.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Zachary Martin Crowe, 29, 400 block of West Virginia Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Wayne Cooper, 39, 1100 block of West North Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan S. Miller, 41, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Dallas W. Archer, 50, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:14 p.m., deputies arrested James Thomas Bagby, 57, 2200 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of North Main Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Henry James Kaiser, 47, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., officers arrested Richard Sims, 42, 1300 block of North Lindsey Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery.
Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., officers arrested Amya Johnson, 19, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for battery.
Tuesday, 3:49 p.m., officers arrested Joshua West, 41, 2300 block of North Locke Street, in the 1400 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:01 p.m., officers arrested Jaquan Daniel, 22, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for battery and a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Max Sanders, 49, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested Emilee Bentley, 27, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Ohio and Sycamore streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Annalicia Morelock, 35, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Ohio and Sycamore streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests
Friday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Debra Wix, 50, 2700 block of West Old Stone Road, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested Danny Gregory, 58, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant.
Saturday, midnight, officers arrested Zachary Beczynski, 23, Toledo, Ohio, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 11:47 p.m., deputies arrested Lejraun Smith, 20, Kokomo, on a charge of minor consumption.
Sunday, 2:36 a.m., officers arrested Colton Hipsher, 27, Kokomo, on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Sunday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Levert Bell, 62, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.
Sunday, 5:37 p.m., officers arrested Ashlan Stone, 21, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda Brown, 60, Frankfort, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and leaving the scene of an accident.
Arrests
Friday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew D. Davis, 35, Sharpsville, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 10:22 p.m., officers arrested Mary A. McCormick, 54, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 5:48 a.m., deputies arrested Alma C. Saavedra, 34, Elkhart, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating without receiving a license and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 11:23 p.m., deputies arrested Darrell W. Sohm, 35, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.