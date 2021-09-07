Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 9:42 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Taylor, 36, 4700 block of South Park Road, in the 4400 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Wicks, 27, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, in the area of Monroe and Morrison streets, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Robert Hampshire, 45, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 800 block of Clark Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Stanley Cage, 52, 2100 block of North Locke Street, in the 1500 block of East Morgan Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:51 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Rehm, 32, 600 block of Cambridge Drive, in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Black, 41, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Heath, 37, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, midnight, officers arrested William Kerschner, 24, homeless, in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Stahly, 30, Russiaville, in the 3800 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Jienna Yost, 31, 2300 block of West Murden Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Thatcher, 44, 3400 block of Walton Way, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; theft, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Christina McHenry, 56, 800 block of North Ohio Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested James Dean, 39, Georgetown, Texas, in the 800 block of North Ohio Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:51 p.m., officers arrested Antoinette Lewis, 27, 400 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent and operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Kylee Riddle, 29, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Bell and North streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Khajmir Nixon, 28, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Superior and Main streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested James Hawkins, 26, homeless, in the 1300 block of South Waugh Street, on a warrant for intimidation.
Monday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Clayton Walker, 45, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Banks, 46, 900 block of Crescent Drive, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Troy Young, 38, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the 1100 block of South Jay Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:59 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Backus, 24, Peru, in the area of North and Washington streets, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7 p.m., officers arrested James Howard, 39, 100 block of Wildridge Drive, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Lucas, 39, 600 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:20 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Biehle, 34, 800 block of Buckeye Street, in the 500 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Hines, 43, 400 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 1700 block of North Bell Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Samantha Wray, 33, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Heather Burns, 46, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for violation of release and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested John Wright, 50, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Katelynn Rowe, 23, 60 block of South Brownell Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dylan Diskey, 29, Gas City, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Robert McClain, 52, Syracuse, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction that caused serious bodily injury.
Sunday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Alexander Davis, 33, 1100 block of Veachs Court, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested David Geiger, 28, Herryville, on charges of possession of a syringe and operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Sunday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested William Duncan, 69, Marion, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Jones, 35, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 2:58 p.m., officers arrested Levi Huntsman, 35, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 3:51 p.m., deputies arrested James Geluso, 58, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Mandi Hartleroad, 42, 100 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 9:04 p.m., deputies arrested William Spencer, 37, Converse, on two warrants for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Hillsamer, 40, Marion, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:38 a.m., deputies arrested Diana Volz, 36, Converse, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.