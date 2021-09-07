Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.