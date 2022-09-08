Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Taim Jackson, 41, 2400 block of East 100 North, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 10:43 a.m., deputies arrested James D. McDuffie, 35, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:48 a.m., deputies arrested Amber M. Maish, 33, 100 block of South Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Angela Woodard, 47, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Susan Michelle Bradley, 36, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Timothy Lee Landis, 37, 6600 block of South 125 West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction and a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Courey Deshaun Beets, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 700 block of East Wheeler Street, on charges of possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Robert Sallee, 47, 3600 block of West Meadow Court, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Tammy Renee Fettig, 50, 1100 block of North Jay Street, in the 1000 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Leslie Anne Horton, 41, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1100 block of Columbus Boulevard, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie N. Crousore, 42, 200 block of West 300 South, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Brooklynn Smith, 21, 100 block of East Boulevard Street, in the area of Union and Harrison streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Bowman, 56, 2700 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Malfalfa Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Dustina McBay, 48, Galveston, in the area of Indiana 931 and Morgan Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Jerry McKinney, 33, 5700 block of Wampum Drive, in the area of Bell and Havens streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 4:32 a.m., officers arrested Christian Rutledge, 26, 800 block of Maumee Drive, at the same location, on a Tipton County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., officers arrested Alicia R. Morris, 38, Tipton, on a charge of theft.
Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Angel N. Baker, 21, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 12:32 a.m., deputies arrested Dana R. Mitchell, 49, Atlanta, on a warrant for failure to appear.
