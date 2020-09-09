Arrests
Saturday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested James Hogan, 46, 600 block of Bradford Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested Tyrone Cannon, 47, 1000 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Danielle Bolan, 30, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 1200 block of East Gano Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a warrant for pointing a firearm.
Saturday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 40, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 600 block of East Superior Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:49 p.m., officers arrested Anita Rivera, 29, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the 500 block of Country Lane, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Ondrikas Miller, 35, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 500 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:42 a.m., officers arrested Travis Williams, 41, Russiaville, in the area of Madison and Morrison streets, on a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for driving while suspended, a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Bradly Wohlford, 22, 2900 block of Sheila Drive, in the 2400 block of West Judson Road, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Sunday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Larry Batt, 19, 2100 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Lincoln Road and Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Devi Hartson, 18, 700 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Leeds and Monroe streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Amie Young, 35, 1700 block of Faith Road, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Corey Lamberson, 21, 2300 block of Rouge Drive, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Patterson, 36, Logansport, in the area of Webster and North streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Abney, 60, 1500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:12 a.m., officers arrested Martin Wade, 54, 1800 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Jefferson and Leeds street, on an Elkhart warrant.
Tuesday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Melton, 44, unknown address, in the 800 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for parole violation.
