Arrests
Tuesday, 1:31 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Frazier, 21, Portage, in the 1200 block of North Washington Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Bogue, 29, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Eric Glatt, 44, 800 block of North Webster Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Tuesday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Parrish Jones, 23, 2900 block of Todd Drive, in the 400 block of West Lincoln Road, on charges of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 3 felony; possession of a controlled scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; false informing, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Michael Laird, 44, 100 block of East Madison Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Detario Scott, 23, 400 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Teleah E. Neily, 23, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Corbin Stacy Jr., 64, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.
Tuesday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda K. Pennington, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
