Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:38 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Lee McPeek, 30, 700 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brooke Adelle Cooper, 25, 500 block of South 400 East, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on four warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Tinder, 28, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Ricky Renard Fields, 66, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 1:51 a.m., deputies arrested Michael James Little, 50, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Fonston Hizer, 49, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Eliza Renee Graham, 26, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 4:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse J. McClish, 26, 700 block of Jeff Drive, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Bastion Tray Buell, 24, 800 block of Harvest Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew M. Acello, 35, 400 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Mabb, 34, 800 block of East Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky A. Lane, 35, 1600 block of East Wheeler Street, in the area of Cooper and Wheeler streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:29 p.m., deputies arrested Morgan D. Turley, 39, Michigantown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., officers arrested Harrison Lusher, 73, 2500 North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation and pointing a firearm, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 5:53 p.m., officers arrested Nicholis Tarrant, 37, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Fischer Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Otha Anderson, 25, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Issac Trusty, 28, 1000 block of South McCann Street, in the area of Columbus Boulevard and Morningside Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Thurman Atkinson, 38, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 2100 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 5:46 p.m., officers arrested Chad Creason, 46, Miami, on a charge of battery with bodily injury.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Nicklaus, 34, Rochester, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Myles Castelow, 21, 2000 block of South 975 West, Peru, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Amber Bowder, 42, 400 block of Adams Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Booth, 42, homeless, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 8:08 p.m., officers arrested Justin Correll, 31, 500 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 8:12 p.m., officers arrested Rosanna Rushing, 42, 500 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Keefover, 24, Francesville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
