Arrests
Friday, 10:01 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Horacio Nunes, 67, 600 block of Wynterbrook Drive, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on two warrants for intimidation.
Friday, 11:28 a.m., deputies arrested Natalie R. Sutherland, 22, 500 block of Chip Lane, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a hold for Tipton County and two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jordan Ashli Cook, 29, 400 block of East Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Shane Ward, 42, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 3700 block of South Park Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Joseph Ramer, 41, 900 block of East Fischer Street, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:01 p.m., deputies arrested Robin Howland, 57, 4400 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Cole Don Mortz, 26, Sharpsville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Shawnta R. Graves, 49, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jennifer Allison, 42, Galveston, in the 2700 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:47 p.m., officers arrested Zyaire Kelley, 19, 3500 block of South Webster Street, in the 1100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Monday, 4:33 p.m., the theft of a vehicle diagnostic scanner, valued at $600, was reported from Stewarts Auto Options, 3319 S. Lafountain St.
Monday, 10:07 p.m., the theft of $400 worth of clothing was reported in the 2100 block of North Delphos Street.
Monday, 10:15 p.m., the theft of hand tools, valued at $400, and a Renegade crossbow, valued at $450, was reported in the 200 block of Coronada Circle.
Arrests
Monday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Hendershot, 22, Elkhart, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:51 p.m., officers arrested Dalton Herrell, 23, 200 block of East Washington Avenue, on a charge of residential entry.
Monday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Nick Miller, 32, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Monday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Wallace Taylor, 28, 800 block of West 250 South, Peru, on charges of operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 4:16 a.m., officers arrested Roger Edmonson, 30, 200 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction.
Arrests
Monday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Howard E. Godsey, 63, Brazil, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 11:39 a.m., deputies arrested Juliann E. Reed, 41, Atlanta, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Robert J. Johnson, 21, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel L. Janner, 27, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie L. Sutherlin, 31, Westfield, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Johnny R. Angell, 50, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Chad W. Godsey, 39, Brazil, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 2:35 a.m., deputies arrested Margaret A. McCullough, 43, Brazil, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.
