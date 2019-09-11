Arrests
Friday, 3 a.m., Howard County Sheriff deputies arrested Shaelyn T. Pearson, 24, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Western Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Hillary Ann Leeson, 27, Elwood, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for theft.
Friday, 12:57 p.m., deputies arrested Korey Michael Warner, 29, 200 block of Branded Court, at the HCSD, on a warrant for false informing.
Friday, 1:01 p.m., deputies arrested Glenn Dale Carper, 54, 1100 block of West Park Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kelsey Tyler Etherington, 29, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:14 p.m., deputies arrested Shannon Noah Stiner, 44, 800 block of East King Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 4:38 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Nichole King, 27, 1200 block of West Monroe Street, at the HCSD, on four warrants for dealing a narcotic drug, all Level 4 felonies.
Friday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Misty Dawn Galbraith, 39, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the 3500 block of South Lafountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Joseph Nelson, 50, 800 block of West Virginia Avenue, in the area of Apperson Way and Barkdol Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:49 p.m., deputies arrested Amy Clark, 45, 800 block of West Virginia Avenue, in the area of Apperson Way and Barkdol Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Denzel R. Shumpert, 22, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Apperson Way and Spraker Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Cyonna Hizer, 21, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:17 a.m., Kokomo Police officers arrested Eric Rogers, 38, 1600 block of West Carter Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:14 a.m., officers arrested Carl Weis, 29, Westville, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Michael Thomas Jr., 38, 1500 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Colburn, 31, 5100 block of Wea Drive, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:36 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor Danielle Bell, 35, 700 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 11:52 a.m., deputies arrested Skyler Longfellow, 19, unknown location, at that same location, on a warrant for being absent without leave.
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Garcia, 20, 700 block of East Superior Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Melinda Crane, unknown location, in the area of 180 South and 750 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:39 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany N. Kellogg, 32, Marion, in the 800 block of Belvedere Drive, on a hold for Hamilton County and a hold for Grant County.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Luckey Jr., 52, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Kara Moore, 50, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested James Holt, 47, 1500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:23 p.m., officers arrested Algin White Jr., 33, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 900 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Oscar Snow Jr., 68, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:17 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Dewayne Smith, 58, 400 block of Edgewater Drive, in the 500 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:33 a.m., deputies arrested Mary Newby, 73, 300 block of Branded Boulevard, at the same location, on six warrants for fraud on a financial institution and five warrants for theft.
Sunday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Michael L. Sterling, 58, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of 4728 East and 100 North, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Alec Davidson, 24, 1300 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Boulevard and Webster streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Danny Harrison, 52, 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 12:21 a.m., officers arrested Jabrean Woodard, 21, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Michael Phillipson, 22, 600 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:10 a.m., officers arrested Ridge Farmer, 22, 1600 block of Boca Raton Drive, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Monday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Pili Finch, 40, 800 block of West Elm Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Monday, 12:28 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Paul, 37, 900 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for burglary and charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:43 p.m., officers arrested Anastasia Black, 31, 4400 block of South Ind. 931, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Fleenor, 54, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for non-support.
Monday, 3:56 p.m., officers arrested Lyndsi Overton, 32, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 400 block of Goode Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:59 p.m., officers arrested Marereese Joseph, 24, 500 block of East Elm Street, in the 400 block of Goode Avenue, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested a 10-year-old female, in the 900 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested a 11-year-old female, in the 900 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Chad Cox, 36, 2300 block of Renoir Court, in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Monday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Cody Bryan 23, 600 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of forgery, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested John Shook, 58, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2200 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Michael Phillipson, 22, 600 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Madelyn Wetzel, 20, 600 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of forgery, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Friday, 8:05 a.m., the theft of a 1992 National mobile home and recreational vehicle, valued at $5,000, was reported in the 100 block of East Morgan Street.
Sunday, 6:47 a.m., the theft of a Samsung Galaxy A10e, valued at $300, an audio/visual EQ, valued at $130, and wireless headphones, valued at $420, was reported from Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
Sunday, 12:33 p.m., the theft of a 2008 white Chrysler of unknown make and model, valued at $10,000, was reported in the 2800 block of South Reed Road.
Sunday, 4:35 p.m., the theft of $2,000 worth of miscellaneous power and hand tools was reported in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., the theft of a carry-on trailer, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 4100 block of Cartwright Drive.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., the theft of $619 worth of miscellaneous clothing was reported from Target, 1037 S. Reed Road.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jessie Allen, 29, 2200 block of South 50 West, Peru, on five warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Michael Pettingill, 35, 2600 block of Capehart Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Felicia Schnitz, 39, homeless, on charges of violation of probation and possession of a syringe.
Friday, 5:19 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Sutton, 42, 60 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Baber, 29, Walton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Marc Sutherland, 44, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested John Green, 40, Bunker Hill, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Steven Higgins, 64, 80 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Hess-Powell, 37, Deltona, Florida, on a charge of criminal recklessness.
Sunday, 8:55 a.m., officers arrested Larry Haynes, 46, Bunker Hill, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Sunday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested Bonnie Julian, 25, 37000 block of Carswell Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested John Golitko, 57, 200 block of Carbon Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Kenya Simmis, 26, 100 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jay Orpurt, 50, Indianapolis, on a warrant for non-support.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., officers arrested Michael Pugh, 22, 2500 block of Ind. 19, Peru, on a Tippecanoe County warrant.
Monday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Nick Toepfer, 32, Shipshewana, on a court order.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Novak, 31, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Shannin Daughterty, 44, Logansport, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Mistie L. Pharis, 36, Whitestown, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Shannon R. Watson, 24, Lebanon, on a charge of battery.
Saturday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Robert L. Wagner, 42, Zionsville, on charges of battery causing bodily injury, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more.
Saturday, 5:14 a.m., deputies arrested Mollie A. Williams, 25, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on a charge of auto theft.
Saturday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Oscar N. Guillen, 44, Forest, on a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 10:54 p.m., deputies arrested Melisa A. Phillips, 44, Sharpsville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, reckless driving and maintaining a common nuisance.
Saturday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Jeromie N. Abeyta, 45, Fishers, on charges of public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 11:49 p.m., deputies arrested Justin B. Lashure, 22, Tipton, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Marquitta A. Lockridge, 33, Indianapolis, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
