Arrests
Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Troy Michael Kennedy, 29, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Hancock, 31, Fishers, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., deputies arrested Alexis Kerschner, 23, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Codee Havermale, 26, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested James Ringley, 67, 3000 block of Beachwalk Lane, in the 100 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jillian Theresa Fischer, 38, Russiaville, in the 600 block of West 320 South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jarrell B. Galloway, 29, 600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Plate and Hoffer streets, on a charge of cultivation of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:26 p.m., deputies arrested Donyia Kijuan Prince, 43, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the 1200 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an altered license plate, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:48 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Jacob Emery, 42, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 9:56 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Marie Carter, 34, 300 block of West 400 South, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Marshall Windlow, 41, area of Melody Lane, in the area of Superior and Market streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:24 a.m., deputies arrested Cavan Davis, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Soos, 31, Kokomo, on two unknown Howard County warrants and charges of battery on a police K9 and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Spencer, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., deputies arrested Christina Vanmeter, 43, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested James A. Ryan, 24, Anderson, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:57 a.m., officers arrested James E. Jackson, 57, Tipton, on charges of operating with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 1:11 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory S. Miller, 43, Kempton, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 3:18 a.m., officers arrested Shayne A. Williams, 28, Carmel, on a charge of theft under $750 and public intoxication.
