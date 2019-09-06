Arrests
Monday, 11:42 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlyn Danille Goble, 300 block of West North Street, in Greentown, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Kandace Shadle, 51, 4600 block of South Webster Street, in the 100 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, indecent exposure and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Neal Mink, 42, 400 block of North Phillips Street, in the area of 200 South and 500 West, on a hold for Tipton County.
Tuesday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Plake, 41, 2000 block of North 1080 West, in the 500 block of North Western Avenue, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 10:46 a.m., officers arrested Carl Alexander, 35, unknown address, in the 2300 block of South Washington Street, on a Hancock County warrant.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Mills, 42, 600 block of East Ohio Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Carah A. Gifford, 27, Monticello, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Coleman, 53, 300 block of East Jackson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Wayne Vonogden, 24, 1000 block of South Calumet Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 12:03 p.m., officers arrested Anna Pettit, 23, 5500 block of Menomonee Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Megan M. Graves, 40, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Toddy Earl Wright, 39, 2600 block of West 500 South, at the HCSD, on a warrant for invasion of privacy. At 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Wright at the HCSD on a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Ashli Cook, 29, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:13 p.m., officers arrested Shana White, 34, 2900 block of Amberwood Drive, in the area of Taylor and McCann streets, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for counterfeiting.
Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Lopez, 30, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Taylor and McCann streets, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug and charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Darlin, 38, 2300 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for theft and a warrant for possession of a syringe, as well as charges of possession of a syringe and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested Leroy Sherman, 39, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug and charges of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Eric Anderson, 32, Peru, in the 3700 block of North Ind. 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a scheduled substance and never obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Graves, 29, 1200 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Brooks, 36, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Lorenzo Patterson, 36, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Holly Stevens, 38, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:35 a.m., officers arrested Miguel Dominguez, 31, Alexandria, in the 1700 block of East Center Road, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on charges of battery and interfering with reporting a crime, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., officers arrested Brittany King, 27, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Christy R. Black, 48, Peru, in the 1300 of East Alto Road, on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a parole violation.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Johnson, 39, 500 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for burglary.
Thefts
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., the theft of a 50-inch Samsung television, a 32-inch Samsung television, a Toshiba laptop, an Xbox and an alarm clock, valued altogether at $628, was reported in the 1900 block of South Market Street.
Tuesday, 3:21 p.m., the theft of a Taurus 38-caliber revolver, valued at $300, a 1-karat princess cut diamond wedding band, valued at $3,000, and a one karat white gold bridal set, valued at $1,600, was reported in the 1000 block of Chippewa Lane.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., the theft of a gold iPhone, valued at $1,109, was reported in the 2000 block of East Markland Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:02 p.m., the theft of a 2005 Yamaha moped, valued at $500, was reported in the 1800 block of North Market Street.
Wednesday, 7:32 a.m., the theft of 48-inch shelves, valued at $2,000, and two 4-foot drink coolers, valued at $150, was reported from Dollar General, 1200 E. Morgan St.
Wednesday, 6:42 p.m., the theft of a pocket pistol with a laser, valued at $260, was reported in the 1200 block of North Union Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies Robert Shearn, 35, Kewanna, on a warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 10:35 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Moore, 25, Kokomo, on a White County warrant.
Wednesday, 1:24 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Johnson, 30, 35000 block of Altus Court, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and battery.
Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Minder, 18, South Bend, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew G. Brown, 36, Washington, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Justin M. Clowers, 31, Sharpsville, on an Allen County warrant.
Tuesday, 10:54 p.m., deputies arrested David A. Jackson, 47, Tipton, on three charges of possession of methamphetamine, as well as a charge each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 7:43 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph G. Harpe, 33, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan P. Barr, 43, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
