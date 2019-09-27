Arrests
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Christopher Allen Johns, 28, 300 block of Laramie Lane, in the 700 block of East Gerhart Street, on two warrants for child molest.
Tuesday, 12:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Dale McKinney, 35, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 7:12 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Edward Sprankle, 54, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrice T. Wilburn, 30, 200 block of West 300 North, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Tuesday, 10:09 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Wayne Cooper, 36, 3000 block of South Reed Road, in the 1000 block of North Bell Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Raymond Kelley McKinney, 44, 800 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 1:27 p.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Laron Phipps, 25, 400 block of Bradford Circle, at the HCSD, on a warrant for harassment by using a computer network or other form of electronic communication.
Tuesday, 1:37 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany S. Ramey, 24, Richmond, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Edward Jones, 50, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Tuesday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis Curtis Sanders, 59, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on three warrants for home improvement fraud and three warrants for theft.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jason R. Hagerty, 47, 1300 block of North Wabash Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance with work release.
Tuesday, 5:49 p.m., deputies arrested Bertha Louise Gray, 53, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Malachi Clark, 26, 2100 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:33 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Jones, 35, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of a look-alike substance and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Eden N. Meador, 28, 6000 block of Yale Court, in the 1900 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Larrison, 44, 1700 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Washington streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Lewis, 39, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Monroe and Union streets, on charges of possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic drug, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Richard Clark, 55, 2300 block of West Murden Street, in the area of Monroe and Union streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Kyla Kirby, 23, 600 block of South Main Street, in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for battery.
Wednesday, 3:09 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Lewis, 39, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin McCoy, 37, 900 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Delphos and Taylor streets, on a Hamilton County warrant, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Parker, 25, 2300 block of North Calumet Street, in the area of Tomahawk Drive and Ind. 931, on two Wabash County warrants and charges of possession of paraphernalia and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:39 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Davis, 53, 100 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Aldredge, 52, 3200 block of North 190 West, Peru, on charges of intimidation with a weapon, intimidation, intimidation on law enforcement, perjury and pointing a firearm.
Thursday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Richard Stambaugh, 27, Russiaville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen D. Sides, 40, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica L. Powell, 30, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:23 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony J. Bell, 36, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested April L. Bell, 43, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher V. McKinnie, 31, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:27 p.m., deputies arrested Derek M. Dane, 33, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Dee D.D. Horn, 26, Windfall, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 10:33 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob T. Beeman, 27, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.