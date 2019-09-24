Arrests
Thursday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested James Andrew Vann, 26, Converse, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:23 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Leroy Carter, 32, Russiaville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nick J. Miller, 33, 700 block of Jeff Drive, in Colorado, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a hold for Hamilton County.
Thursday, 5:37 p.m., deputies arrested Edward J. Williams, 31, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a hold for Elkhart County.
Thursday, 8:19 p.m., deputies arrested Chase Quinlan Brankle, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 900 block of Crescent Drive, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 10:33 a.m., officers arrested Charles McCauley, 50, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:13 a.m., officers arrested Justin Woodard, 39, 500 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 200 block of East Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Cody Butts-Johnson, 28, 1600 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the 600 block of Holly Lane, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Cassie Burge, 28, Brookston, in the area of Monroe and Waugh streets, on a Hamilton County warrant and Tipton County warrant, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:08 p.m., officers arrested Albert Pryor, 33, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 1500 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Jackie Cook, 34, 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent and operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Tanava Dickerson, 36, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1200 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:16 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 2:44 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on charges of false informing, a misdemeanor, and runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Lacey Bushong, 20, 3200 block of South 40 West, in the 1700 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Myricks, 24, Hammond, in the 1400 block of West North Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Saturday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Gravitt, 32, South Bend, in the area of Burke and North streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:27 p.m., officers arrested Britney McCool, 31, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive, on a warrant for mischief.
Sunday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Dan Krum, 58, unknown address, in the 3500 block of South Lafountain Street, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Jason Wyrick, 35, 900 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Tonya Winchester, 45, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a Tipton County warrant, a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, in the 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of runaway.
Sunday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Charles Frisbie, 54, 1500 block of South Market Street, in the area of Foster and Cooper streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Thefts
Friday, 9:07 a.m., the theft of a PlayStation 4, valued at $359, was reported in the 500 block of West Walnut Street.
Sunday, 5:15 p.m., the theft of a snap-on torque wrench, an impact wrench, a T-bar tire tool and a yellow and black handled ax, valued altogether at $400, was reported in the 1200 block of East Murden Street.
Monday, 2:11 a.m., the theft of a 43-inch Vizio television, valued at $249, was reported in the 1500 block of North Indiana Avenue.
Arrests
Friday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested James Allen, 38, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Phillips, 42, Galveston, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Davis, 53, 100 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Friday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Michael Fritzman, 43, homeless, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 11:18 a.m., officers arrested Wayne Stewart, 500 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Justin Danh, 20, South Bend, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and false informing.
Sunday, 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Frankie Badillo, Wilkinson, on charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrests
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Leah N. Turlington, 31, Russiaville, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Saturday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Brown, 41, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Sunday, 9:47 p.m., officers arrested Robert E. Gray, 54, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 12:24 a.m., deputies arrested Claude P. Snead, 61, Tipton, on a charge of driving while suspended.
