Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.