Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred inside Walmart shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon, one unidentified male was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident.
That person's identity and condition are unknown at this time.
Initial scanner traffic soon after the incident occurred indicated that two black males were seen leaving the area of the shooting before exiting out the east side doors, and Seldon did later confirm that police currently have four people detained.
However, he did not state how many of those individuals might have been directly connected to the shooting incident.
This story will be updated.
