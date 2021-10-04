An 89-year-old Kokomo woman said two officers returned her purse just minutes after it fell out of the back of a vehicle at night onto Indiana 931.
Beatrice Shaffer said her friend was driving her home around 9 p.m. Friday after music practice at Faith Presbyterian Church when they heard a loud noise behind them. They had just turned from Lincoln Street onto U.S. 31.
The two looked back but didn't see anything unusual, so they continued on to Shaffer's house on North Bell Street.
Shaffer said that when they arrived, she looked in the hatch-back of her friend's vehicle and realized her purse, which contained a large amount of money, and her 3-foot-tall cart that held her instrument accessories weren't there.
Then they realized the bang must have been the hatch back closing just after the purse and cart slid out onto Indiana 931.
Shaffer said they were trying to figure out what to do when two officers arrived with her items. She said the Kokomo officers said they saw it on the highway only because a small flashlight attached to the purse was on.
Shaffer said she had just attached the flashlight a couple of weeks earlier, and it must have clicked on when it fell from the vehicle.
"We were just flabbergasted," she said.
The officers easily found Shaffer's house because she had also attached her name, address and phone number to her purse.
She said she wanted to thank the officers who returned her purse and cart so quickly, and prevented something much worse from happening.
"It could have been bad," Shaffer said. "That cart could have caused an accident or someone might have found my purse and stole all my info. Police get a hard time these days, but those officers deserve some thanks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.