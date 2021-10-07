Police are asking the public for help in identifying two individuals they believe to be connected to several recent cases of reported fraud.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, the two individuals in question allegedly stole debit card information from their victims and then used that information at several locations throughout Kokomo and Indianapolis, as well as out-of-state.
Police did not indicate in the release the names of the stores and businesses where these alleged fraud cases took place, but they were able to obtain surveillance footage of the pair during one of those incidents.
If you have any information that can lead police to the identification or whereabouts of these two individuals, you are urged to contact the HCSO at 765-457-1105 or Det. Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.
You can also send anonymous tips to HCSOCID@howardcountyin.gov or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
