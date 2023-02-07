Who killed Destiny Renee Pittman?
It’s a question investigators have been trying to solve since the 21-year-old Kokomo woman’s body was found inside her residence in the 800 block of James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013.
And while the case remains open and police have followed up on numerous tips and leads over the years, there has been no arrest in the case.
Tuesday marked 10 years since Pittman’s death. Last month, she would have turned 31.
And though it’s been a long road toward justice, investigators are still hopeful for a resolution.
In a 2015 Tribune interview regarding the Pittman case, Kokomo Police Department Capt. Teresa Galloway stated authorities were making progress in the investigation, though she added uncooperative individuals were making it difficult.
“People have been less than truthful in the case,” Galloway told the Tribune at the time. “Several people who know what happened are withholding information from police. We’re still moving forward and will continue to go until this is solved.”
And all it takes is one person to step forward with the right piece of the puzzle, authorities note.
According to initial police reports and a KPD media release, Pittman died of a single gunshot wound to her torso. A woman and two children who were also in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Investigators were informed at the time of the possibility that two armed suspects forced their way into Pittman’s residence before being confronted by Pittman once the pair were inside, per the release.
It’s unclear whether that theory has been dismissed or altered in the 10 years since Pittman’s death, but police want to continue to make one issue clear: if you see something, say something, even if what you saw happened 10 years ago.
“The Kokomo Police Department believes this investigation can be solved and ask for the community’s continued assistance,” Tuesday’s media release stated.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously to the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or text them to “TIPKPD” at 847411.
