The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in piecing together what happened during a stabbing incident on Sunday morning that left one Kokomo resident unconscious and unresponsive.
According to a KPD media release, officers responded to the 600 block of East Markland Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, where they located Jeremiah Martin, 38, who had a laceration on his wrist and another on his chin.
Martin was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo and was eventually transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, the release stated. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police are currently looking for potential witnesses or individuals with information regarding the incident, and officers are also encouraging anyone with a home security system in the area to review the footage from that time period.
If you have any information that can assist police in the investigation, you are urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
