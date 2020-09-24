The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they say has recently burglarized a south side business numerous times over recent weeks.
According to a department media release, authorities were called around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the unnamed business in the 2900 block of South Reed Road in response to one of the burglaries.
Surveillance video obtained at the scene showed a large man enter the front northwest door of the business carrying what police believe to be a large rucksack on his back, the release stated.
The release also noted that video from past burglaries at that same location appear to show the same man in each one of the incidents, often between the times of 8:40 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Monday’s incident, as well as the other recent burglaries, are still active, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-262-TIPS.
