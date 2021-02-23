The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a male they believe was involved in a stabbing incident last Saturday afternoon on the city's west side.
According to a department media release, the incident was linked to "road rage."
Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road in reference to the incident, the release noted.
That's where they located Noah Fickle, 19, of Kokomo, who had suffered an apparent stab wound.
Fickle was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition.
According to witnesses, the other vehicle involved in the encounter with Fickle left the scene after the stabbing, but police were able to use footage from a nearby security system to identify the unknown vehicle as a possible early 2000 Suburban SUV with aftermarket taillights.
Witnesses at the scene were also able to identify the driver of that SUV, described as a white male with a longer reddish-colored goatee, the release stated.
He was also wearing dark clothing at the time the incident occurred, along with boots and a dark ball cap.
Along with the unidentified male, police are also searching for a passenger who was in the SUV, a white female described as having a large build and dark hair.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
