Police are asking the public for help in identifying three men they believe held a couple at gunpoint and stole several items during a Tuesday night home invasion on the city’s north side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way around 9 p.m. Monday and located the alleged victims Jason Woodruff, 38, and Barbara Woodruff, 47.
The couple told authorities that three white males — wearing dark clothing and masks — had forced entry into their residence and pointed firearms at them, the release indicated.
After taking several personal items belonging to the Woodruffs, the release noted that the males then fled the scene in a dark colored pickup truck.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
