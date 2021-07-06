Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying and locating two individuals they believe were involved in separate counterfeiting cases recently at a westside business.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. Monday to Walgreens, 2400 W. Sycamore St., and were told by employees there that a female and a male entered the store and purchased items with fake $50 bills.
The release did not indicate whether the two individuals came into the store together or what, if any, relationship they had with each other. The incidents occurred between 9:50 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, the release said.
Per store surveillance footage, the female is described as white with long, dark hair and a thin build. She was also wearing a tube top and blue jean shorts, the release noted, and she was last seen in a white four-door vehicle.
Police described the male as white with short, dark hair and a medium build. He also had tattoo sleeves on both arms, as well as tattoos on his upper chest, back and on his right lower leg.
According to footage, he was a passenger in a newer model Chevrolet Equinox.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
