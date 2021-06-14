Police are asking the public for help in identifying two men they believe were connected to a burglary early Sunday morning at a business on the city's south side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to Carney's Laundromat, 3103 S. Webster St., on Sunday for a burglary that had taken place earlier that morning.
Upon further investigation, authorities discovered that multiple items had been vandalized and broken into, the release noted.
An undisclosed amount of money, electronic devices and other miscellaneous items were also allegedly taken during the incident.
Police were eventually able to retrieve surveillance footage from the time in question — around 2:30 a.m. Sunday — which appeared to show two white males ride bicycles to the north-facing doors of the business and enter the business through those same doors.
According to that footage, one of the men was wearing a bicycle helmet, gray colored athletic shorts, light colored shoes, a face mask and a dark-colored backpack with what appeared to be a fishing pole coming out from its top, the release indicated.
Police noted that the other man was also wearing a bicycle helmet, along with a dark colored T-shirt, dark colored athletic shorts with orange along the bottom and dark colored tennis shoes.
If you have any information that can help lead police to the whereabouts of these two individuals, you are urged to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
