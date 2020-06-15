The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe robbed an east side convenience store last Friday.
According to a KPD media release, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the One Stop Express located at 804 E. Markland Ave.
The release states that the unidentified male entered the store and went behind the counter armed with a silver handgun.
He then allegedly grabbed a female employee and demanded for her to open the register and safe, police noted.
After the employee was unable to do so, the release states that the male fled the store on foot and ran eastbound through the parking lot.
The man is described as having a tall build, and he was wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask and sunglasses, according to video surveillance taken from the store at the time.
If you have any information that can help police in locating this individual, you are urged to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
