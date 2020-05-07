Police are asking the public for help in locating two individuals after a 4-year-old girl was taken to a medical facility with severe burns.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on March 3, according to a Kokomo Police Department press release.
On that day, officers were sent to MedExpress, 1010 S. Reed Road, to assist the Department of Child Protective Services with the custodial removal of the child.
Upon arrival, police found the girl — who had severe burns to her hands — though the release wasn't clear who had taken the child to the facility.
As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Allison Bays, 26, and Dakota D. Barton, 27, both of Kokomo, the release noted.
Bays is facing potential charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Barton is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.