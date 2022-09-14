The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man they say stole several items earlier this week from an area grocery store.
On Sept. 12, KPD opened up an investigation into the incident after surveillance footage from Krogers, 606 N. Dixon Road, captured a man pushing a cart full of groceries without paying for the items, according to a KPD media release.
This occurred on two different dates — Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 — per the release, and it involved the same unidentified man.
Police describe him as a white male with short hair, and he was seen wearing glasses and black and white shoes.
If anyone knows the identify of this man, they are asked to contact Det. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278. You can also leave an anonymous tip via the department's tip411 app or by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
