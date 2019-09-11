The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals who they believe were involved in a shots fired incident Monday evening near the area of the 1700 block of South Main and Buckeye streets.
Around 5 p.m., officers were called to the area on the report of shots fired, but they were not able to locate any individuals in the area at that time that they believe to be involved in the incident, a KPD press release indicated.
However, police did locate several spent shell casings from the roadways in that area, and the release noted that authorities were also able to obtain surveillance video from a resident in that area.
The footage appears to show a black four-door Chevrolet Impala followed by a silver four-door Jeep Patriot, the release stated, and male voices and gun shots can also be heard at the same time the vehicles are visible.
If you have any information that can assist KPD with the investigation, you are urged to contact Capt. Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
