Officers with the Kokomo Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying two males who they believe were involved in a home invasion armed robbery on Saturday night at a residence in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street.
According to a KPD press release provided on Tuesday, police were called to the location around 10:42 p.m. and were told by the occupants of the residence that two males wearing masks kicked the front door open and robbed them at gunpoint.
One of the suspects had a small caliber rifle, the release indicated, and he was described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He also had dark hair and a beard and was wearing a white bandana over his face, witnesses told police.
The second male was described as wearing a mask, sock hat and blue jeans, the release noted.
The two men fled the scene with a large flat screen television, a laptop computer and a cell phone, and police said no one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact Det. Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
