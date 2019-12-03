The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage whom they believe was involved in a burglary Friday afternoon at the Paradise Trading Post, 919 E. Markland Ave.
According to a KPD media release, officers were in the area around 1:36 a.m. when they heard an audible alarm coming from the business. Once police arrived on scene, officers determined that a forced entry had taken place, and the suspect had already fled the area.
No one was injured in the incident, but police did say that two firearms were taken from the business.
If anyone has any information pertaining to the case, you are urged to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
