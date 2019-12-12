Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old male who escaped custody around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Robert Kinsey Youth Center.
Leevontay Eugene Allen Brown, Kokomo, fled the center on foot, and police are warning residents to not approach him if they see him because he could be dangerous.
Brown was originally arrested by Kokomo Police Department officers in the 1400 block of North Washington Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
KPD Maj. Brian Seldon didn't discuss the details of that arrest, but he did say that Brown has family in the area and could possibly still be in town.
Brown stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, police noted. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes. He also has minor lacerations to his right hand.
If you know Brown's whereabouts, you are urged to contact 911 immediately or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
