The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe was connected to an armed robbery on the city's north side over the weekend.
According to a KPD media release, officers were dispatched to the Village Pantry, 420 E. Morgan St., just before 6 a.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.
While at the scene, an employee told authorities that a black male had entered the store and handed the clerk a handwritten note demanding money, the release noted.
The man then walked behind the counter and displayed a hammer, police said in the release, before fleeing the store eastbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man is described as being between 40 and 50 years of age, standing approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and of thin build, the release stated.
He was also wearing a maroon long sleeved shirt, jeans, a black nylon fabric over his head and a blue surgical mask with clouds on it at the time of the incident, according to a witness statement.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and police are urging anyone with any information to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
