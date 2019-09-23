Police are currently looking for individuals they believe were involved in two separate shooting incidents that occurred in Kokomo last weekend.
Around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Wabash Street in reference to a report of shots fired into a residence and vehicle, a KPD media release stated.
Witnesses told police that an unknown white male of thin build and with dark hair was seen driving away in a white Dodge Ram immediately after the shooting, the release noted. He was also apparently wearing a bandage on his right hand and wrist area.
No one was injured in Saturday’s incident.
Officers were also called around 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of North Apperson Way in reference to another shots fired incident.
Upon arrival, police located a 33-year-old Kokomo woman who had been shot in the leg, a separate KPD media release indicated. She was transported to a local hospital before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.
Police have yet to release her identity or the current status of her condition.
During the investigation, police learned that a light-skinned black male drove up to the woman in an older model blue Jeep Cherokee, the release stated, and he proceeded to fire multiple shots toward the woman.
The Jeep was last seen driving north on Apperson Way at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with any information that can help identify those involved in either of these incidents is urged to call Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.