Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted armed robbery early Tuesday morning at the Qwik Stop convenience store, located at 804 E. Markland Ave.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, a clerk told police that a male entered the store around 3 a.m. wearing a cartoon mask, a black and green checkered flannel jacket, red sweatpants, tennis shoes and gloves.
The unidentified male was also armed with a handgun, the clerk told police.
He then approached the front counter, demanded money from the register and then fired a single gunshot at the clerk, the release indicated.
The man then fled out the front door on foot without obtaining any money in the incident, and no injuries were reported at the scene.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
