A Tipton man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he left two young children inside a hot car while he went shopping.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's office, Michael Beyelia, 25, is now facing two counts of Level 6 child neglect for his role in the incident.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Dunham's, 3754 S. Reed Road, after a witness stated that she heard a baby crying from Beyelia's vehicle, court documents indicated.
The witness told police that Beyelia's Kia sedan was running at the time and had its windows rolled down, but police later determined that the vehicle did not have working air conditioning.
The affidavit also noted that the air temperature outside was around 85 degrees at the time of the incident.
As the witness approached Beyelia's vehicle, she later told police she noticed a toddler and an infant sitting inside.
The infant was also covered in a blanket, court documents noted.
After first responders arrived on scene and began tending to the children, the affidavit indicated that the baby appeared to be sweating heavily and very warm to the touch, and officers removed both children from the vehicle to cool them down until officials with the Department of Child Services arrived on scene.
It was then that Beyelia came out of the store and told authorities that he had only been inside Dunham's for approximately 15-20 minutes and didn't want to take the children with him because it was hard to carry both of them, court documents indicated.
Police also noted that Beyelia "did not seem remorseful for leaving the children alone in the heat," the affidavit noted.
Beyelia was released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, with 10%, and his initial hearing has not yet been set.
